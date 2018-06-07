Man drives into U.S. Embassy gate in South Korea, wants asylum

Seoul – A South Korean Official purposefully drove his vehicle into the entrance gate of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Thursday and wants to apply for asylum in the United States, local media reported.



A female passenger was hurt in the incident, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The 47-year-old man repeatedly cried out “Help me!’’ as police officers swarmed in to take control of the situation.

The man, who was arrested, later told police he had problems with North Korea and wanted to leave the country, Yonhap reported.

According to the news agency, the man was an official in the South Korean gender equality ministry, which is housed near the U.S. embassy.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police said the man was not drunk when he drove his car into the gate, Yonhap reported.

The U.S. embassy in Seoul is guarded around the clock and is located on a road with heavy traffic.

Images from Yonhap show that the front of the car was heavily damaged, and the entry gate was slightly dented. (dpa/NAN)