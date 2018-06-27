Man docked for head-butting debtor’s mouth

The police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a 26-year-old man, Simon Anyeagbo, for allegedly head-butting his debtor on his lips and causing him injury.

Anyeagbo, who is standing trial before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Jimah Iseghede, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 26, at 10.30 a.m., at Oloto Street, Ebute Meta.

“The accused had gone to ask the complainant, Okwudili Okafor, for the money owed him.

‘’There was a disagreement and in the process, Anyeagbo used his forehead to hit Okafor on his mouth bursting his lips,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The magistrate, Mrs A. Kusanu, granted the accused N10,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.(NAN)