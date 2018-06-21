Man docked for allegedly setting neighbour’s home ablaze

A 37-year-old man, Oshajare Ohutimi, was on Thursday docked before a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly setting his neighbour’s home alight.

Ohutimi, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja, is being tried for mischief.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that one Peter Ezemba reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on June 17.

Olanipekun said that the accused committed the offence when the complainant was not at home.

He said that the accused set the home on fire through the ceiling.

Olanipekun said the defendant did so, with the intent to cause damage to the complainant’s property, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 336 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused lives in the same premises with the complainant and could commit the same offence if granted bail.

He pleaded that if the court must grant the accused bail, it should be on stringent conditions.

The defence counsel, Moses Ugwummadu, urged the court to disregard the prosecution’s claim because his client would provide a reliable surety if bail was granted.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, granted the defendant N300, 000 bail with a reliable surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be well-known where he resides.

He also ordered that the accused should write an undertaking to maintain peace pending the determination of the case.

Mohammed adjourned the matter until Aug. 20 for hearing. (NAN)