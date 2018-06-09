Man cries out over attempt by family to forcefully circumcise daughter

By Rotimi Agbana

An Ibadan based fashion designer, Mr Oluwasegun Ayodeji Adeneye, has raised the alarm that members of his family were threatening to kill him and his immediate family over his refusal to allow them perform the traditional rites of circumcision on his daughter, Brenda Adeneye, a practice they claim was culturally and traditionally acceptable in their family.

According to Oluwasegun in an interview with Vanguard, he and his immediate family are currently on the run for the safety of their lives because his relatives have threatened to wipe out his family should he stop them from performing the traditional rites which has since exceeded the stipulated time.

“On the 10th of May, 2018, my family members sent hoodlums to my family house at 32, Odutola road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, over our refusal to allow them circumcise our daughter, Brenda Adeneye. They threatened to kill us because it’s a taboo already as we have since exceeded the time for the circumcision. We have refused to heed their warnings because the practice is against our religious beliefs but they keep mounting pressure on us to succumb to their will”, he said.

Speaking further, he said he was afraid of reporting the matter to the police because he was scared of being harmed spiritually by his family members if he did so.

Adeneye’s neighbours who witnessed the attack said the hoodlums who stormed his house in his absence at about 6 am were armed with machetes and had charmson their bodies.