A man form Anambra State has been reported to have buried his father in new BMW car.

Accoding to reports online and on Facebook the man identified as Azubuike buried his dead father in a brand new BMW

The man was said to have promised his late dad he would buy him a car but father died before he could fulfil the promise.

Do think this true ?

Where could this have happened ?

Vanguard seeks to probe this further to authenticate the veracity of the report.