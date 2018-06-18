Man beats mother to death for opposing love affair with her sister

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—A 22-year-old man, Agaezichi Ogbonna, has allegedly killed his mother over a love affair with the mother’s sister at Akpaa Mbato community, Obingwa council area of Abia State.

Family sources told Vanguard that Agaezichi was having a love affair with his mother’s sister.

However, his mother, Blessing, warned against the relationship, describing it as a taboo in Igboland.

However, weekend, the deceased reportedly met the lovebirds at home and warned them to desist from the love affairs, but Agaezichi pounced on his mother and beat her to death.

Murder, caught

When they realised that the woman had died, the lovers fled, but Agaezichi was arrested by youths, who handed him over to the soldiers stationed at the community.

A family source said: “The boy was having a love affair with his mother’s sister. The love affair has been going on for a long time. But his mother kept warning him against it.

“Everybody in this village had been warning the boy against the love affair, because it is a taboo in Igboland.

“Any time his mother warned him to stop the love affair with her sister, Agaezichi will beat the woman.

“Yesterday, his mother saw him with the girl and warned about the consequences of their love affair and Agaezichi rained blows on the woman. She fell and died.”

A soldier, who asked not to be mentioned, said the suspect has been handed over to the Police.

Contacted, Police Area Commander, Aba, ACP Peter Opara, confirmed that the suspect is being detained by the Police.