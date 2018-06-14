Man arrested with 300 bottles of codeine in Katsina

By Bashir bello

KATSINA—Barely weeks after the Federal Government banned codeine, a fake pharmacist and drug dealer, Nura Aliyu, has been arrested in possession of six cartons of suspected codeine syrup and about 142 empty packs sold in Katsina State.

Aliyu, aged 30, was paraded at the Katsina State Police Command headquarters yesterday, alongside the suspected drugs— six cartons equivalent to 300 bottles and 142 empty packs— and the vehicle he used to convey the banned items.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Wakili, while parading the suspect, said he was arrested along Senator Abba Ali Road by Mohd Dikko Stadium.

Represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, the Police boss said: “He was stopped and during Police search, this quantum of syrup suspected to be codeine was recovered in his vehicle.

“The suspect has confessed to have been in the business of drug trafficking and distributing to other members of his drug syndicate and consumers alike.

“He is helping us in our investigation towards arresting other members of his gang. Suspect will be arraigned in court immediately investigation is completed.”

On his part, Aliyu said it was destined to happen, but he regretted his actions.

Hs words: “I regret my actions. I have stopped the business some three years back. It was only yesterday that I went back to it and I was arrested.

“We give it out wholesale in my shop. I have a chemist in Tsohon Tasha. People come inside the town to buy from my shop. They are mostly men. The empty packs are the ones they bought and went with it.”

Asked if he studied pharmacy, Aliyu said: “I attended Polytechnic in Kano. Before then I only have knowledge of medicine, but I didn’t study pharmacy. I have certificate of patient medicine store.”