Man, 45, bags 3 years imprisonment for stealing mobile phone

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced a 45-year-old man, Wasiu Akanmu, to three years imprisonment for stealing a mobile phone.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Oloyade, ordered that the convict be jailed due to the magnitude of the offence committed without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Joshua Oladoye, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 4 at Onward area, Osogbo.

Oladoye said that Akanmu went to the shop of Mrs Adeleke Adenle, with the intent of buying sewing materials and instead stole the mobile phone of Adenle valued N22,000 .

He added that the accused also stole the sum of N50, 000 but later traced and later arrested.

The offence committed contravened Section 383 (1) and punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused who had no legal representation pleaded guilty to a count charge bothering on theft. (NAN)