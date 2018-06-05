Man, 40, docked over alleged sporadic shooting

Lagos – A 40-year-old man, Nurudeen Adeyemi, was on Tuesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly shooting several bullets into a house to intimidate its occupants.



Adeyemi, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and threat to life.

Police prosecutor Idowu Osunbure told the court that the accused committed the offences with some other persons still at large on March 28 at Isheri Oshun area of Lagos State.

Osunbure said the accused shot several bullets into the premises of the complainant, Alhaji Taoridi Faronbi.

“The action threatened the lives of the complainant and members of his household which made them to believe that their lives were in danger,” he said.

Osunbure said the offences contravened Sections 56 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The counsel to the accused, Mr Spurgeon Ataene, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs O.O. Oshin, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties should be self-employed and should show their Certificate of Incorporation.

In addition, the sureties should show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 12 for mention. (NAN)