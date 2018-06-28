Make-up artist sweeps 4 court floors for stealing cosmetics

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A make-up artist,Tunde Ebikeme, was, yesterday, sentenced to community service by an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court for stealing beauty products worth N15,000 from a supermarket.

Ebikeme, 24, was arraigned on a count charge of stealing to which he pleaded guilty.

The magistrate, Mrs M. O. Ope-Agbe, who handed down the verdict, warned the convict never to get himself involved in crime because the next time he would be sent to prison.

She ordered Ebikeme to sweep the court’s premises from the fourth floor to the ground floor.

Ope-Agbe stated that the convict got only community service as punishment because he had a job which he should try to get better in.

She held that “prison will not be better for you. I want you to get better with your make-up job, but if you go back to crime, you will be sent to jail.”

The magistrate made the pronouncement after the prosecutor, Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji, had given the facts of the case.

He said the facts were as stated in the charge.

Osuji had told the court that Ebikeme committed the offence on June 26, at Prince Ebeano Supermarket, at Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

He said the convict entered the supermarket under the guise of buying some items, paid for some, but hid some in his pockets.