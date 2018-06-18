Maguire, Stones, Walker in back 3 as Kane leads England against Tunisia

Gareth Southgate named his expected line-up with a three-man defence and captain Harry Kane leading the attack as England embarked on their World Cup Group G campaign against Tunisia on Monday.

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire form the defensive triumvirate with Kieran Trippier on the right and Ashley Young on the left employed as wing backs. Everton’s Jordan Pickford is in goal.

Jordan Henderson got the nod ahead of Eric Dier in front of the defence with Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling forming the attacking midfield behind Kane.

For Tunisia, Sunderland midfielder Wahbi Khazri, who spent last season on loan at Rennes in France is named as captain to play behind lone striker Naim Sliti.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group G match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd on Monday (1800 GMT kick-off):

Tunisia

Mouez Hassen, Syam Ben Youssef, Yassine Meriah, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Ali Maaloul, Dylan Bronn, Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Naim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri (capt), Anice Badri

Coach: Nabil Maaloul (TUN)

England

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Jordan Henderson, Ashley Young, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (capt)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (COL)