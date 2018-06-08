I made more sales since Buhari’s June 12 declaration, says newspaper vendor

Ibrahim Usman, a newspaper vendor in Gombe, says he recorded increased sale and patronage since President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as democracy day in Nigeria.

Buhari had, on June 6, declared June 12 as democracy day in the country to replace May 29.

The president’s action was to honour late Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria, arguably the freest and fairest presidential election in the country.

The election was, however, annulled by the then military ruler, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Usman told newsmen on Friday in Gombe that since the declaration, more people patronised newspaper vendors to read reactions from different perspectives.

According to him, Buhari’s declaration is good for democracy and it has made the president more democratic than other leaders.

The vendor, who said the president had good intentions for declaring June 12 as democracy day, added that “even the critics have been applauding him for the gesture.

“I want to commend the president too because since the declaration of June 12 as democracy day, I sold more papers than ever this year as many Gombe residents buy more than one newspaper to read different views of people on the issue.

“I am happy. Business is good for me.” (NAN)