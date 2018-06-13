I lost N800,000 to my accomplice—Kidnap suspect

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—A suspected child kidnapper, Emeka Onuka, 28, from Ofekata in Mbaitoli local government area, confessed to the police that in his first kidnapping deal, his partner fled with the sum of N800,000.

Onuka’s confession came when he was paraded alongside 40 other suspects in different cases by the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Dazuki Galadanji, at the police headquarters in Owerri.

According to Galadanji, “Emeka Onuka, alias Authority, was arrested by operatives of anti kidnapping unit on 30/05/2018 in connection with the abduction of two children .

“While taking the children to Enugu state to be sold, one of the children, named David Nwokeforo was rescued.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the abduction and selling of one Ebubechukwu Uzoma, aged 4years, of Eziama Obi Orodo Mbaitoli LGA. Our operatives are strategizing to recover little Ebubechukwu Uzoma and investigation is on going.”

Speaking to Vanguard, Onuka said: “Let me tell you the truth, this is the second time I am doing this business of kidnapping. The first time, I did not benefit anything. It was my friend who took the money and ran way. He ran away with N800,000. I did not get anything.

“It was during my second business that I was arrested by the police and I was expecting to get N800,000 but again, I did not get the money.”