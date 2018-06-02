Lola Rae joins baby mama league

By iyabo aina

British-Nigerian singer, Lola Rae, who has been silent for a while on the music scene has joined the league of celebrity baby mamas after she welcomed a bouncing baby girl in London for music artiste Tekno.

Though the couple have had their fair share of hiccups in their relationship but still stayed strong, debunking break up rumours and staying happy

Tekno has since made the announcement of the bundle of joy as he joins the league of baby daddies in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry

Also, his social media accounts have been flooded with congratulatory messages by all even as he served his baby mama, Lola, some accolades for pulling off a safe delivery