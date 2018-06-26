Local content under threat as foreign firm moves to clinch Zabazaba project

By Sebastine Obasi

Nigeria’s local content law appears threatened as Malaysia’s Bumi Armada has emerged as the unexpected frontrunner to land a major contract to provide a floating production storage and offloading, FPSO, vessel Eni’s Zabazaba project off Nigeria in oil prospecting licence, OPL, 245.

Though a formal contract award has not yet been concluded due to ongoing bickering over local content and pricing, while OPL 245 is also at the heart of investigations into alleged corrupt practices by Eni and partner, Shell.

Vanguard learnt that as at the last quarter of 2017, the battle to get an order to provide Zabazaba’s 150,000 barrels per day, bpd, FPSO was a two-horse race between Bumi and a consortium, Bluewater Offshore and Saipem.

Sources said that Bluewater – Saipem had the edge with its lowest bid of $5.42 billion. However, the issue of local content, among others were thought to have brought to question Bluewater – Saipem’s position.

Consequently, Eni was said to have confirmed that Bumi is its preferred bidder.

“A lot of things have to fall into place before a formal award sees the light of the day. There is local content. There is pricing. There are still a lot of things to iron out. It’s far from over,” a source said.

Vanguard gathered that Eni is still in talks with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, with regard to reducing the local content requirements on Zabazaba in order to boost project economies, though details are yet to be made known.

“The higher the local content, the higher the price, which means the less the probability of the project being viable. I believe this is an ongoing topic of conversation between Eni and the NCDMB,” said a source, who chose to remain anonymous.

It is unclear whether Eni can make any headway, as the NCDMB was said to be maintaining a strict stance on issues pertaining to local content.

Efforts made to get officials of Eni comment on the issue were not successful as they did not take their calls, neither did they return the text messages sent.

It would be recalled that the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote said recently he wants projects like Zabazaba to have more local content than Total’s Egina FPSO project.

He explained that the aim is to fabricate 50 percent of FPSO modules in Nigeria and fully integrate the topsides in-country.

NCDMB had in March, 2018, issued a public notice on the consequences of non-compliance with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010.

According to the notice, the consequences among others could include NCDMB not processing operator’s bid documents, disqualification from future bids, contract or project suspension, disqualification from pre-qualification lists, prosecution and publishing the names of non-compliant companies.