Listen to your kids, Ruff & Tumble urges parents

By Elizabeth Uwandu

In furtherance of its commitment to inspire children and teenagers, premium clothing brand for the next generation, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, has released a video to launch its #Listen2me2 campaign.

Released on Children’s Day, the #Listen2Me2 video is in line with the brand’s desire to advocate for kids as well as start a conversation online and offline on the importance of listening to kids and giving them room to voice their opinions and ideas without being restricted by their parents and guardians.

According to Chief Responsibility Officer of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, Adenike Ogunlesi, “a child is the most precious gift of life – born full of dreams and aspiration. It is our collective responsibility to create an environment of limitless opportunities so every child can find purpose and fulfillment.

“With so many confusing messages, parents/guardians need to actively engage children through everyday activities that ensure there is great communication between both parties.”

Speaking, Child Advocate, Ronke Adeniyi said “parents and guardians need to find a way to listen to their children and be able to understand and handle whatever they tell them. As the world continues to change, children now have more access to information that has the capacity to influence them.”