Lipton’s Don’t Just Think, Do campaign debuts in Kano, Kaduna

By Chioma Obinna

Building on its commitment to create better communities in Nigeria through good deeds, Lipton Yellow Label Tea recently stormed Kano and Kaduna with its Don’t Just Think, Do campaign as the brand celebrated with devout Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan.

The campaign, which is widely known for encouraging Nigerians to take a stand and work towards making the country a better place through good deeds, has also toured several cities in Northern Nigeria including Sokoto, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kwara, among others, to promote the core messages of the Ramadan – discipline, charity, piety, love, care and empathy.

Speaking during the mosque activation in Kaduna, Lipton Brand Manager, Damilola Dania stated that the campaign is an avenue for everyone to reach out and express love and appreciation for one another, no matter who they are, their religion or community.

“This initiative is urging us all to spread happiness by not just thinking but by also doing more. Lipton is saying we should all do good, join hands together and sow the seeds of joy, care and love in our communities. We feel this season is the perfect time to promote the campaign more, because of the values of Ramadan, which include charity and prayer.”

Bahir Halliru, the representative of the Chief Imam at the Sharada Mosque in Kano said:“I am happy that a brand like Lipton understands the significance of the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

Speaking at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, the Chief Imam, Sheik Dr Muhammad Suleiman Adam, said the campaign will help improve the human quality and add great value to everyone in the country.

“Doing good at all times is what Allah preaches, Lipton has emulated the teachings of Allah and by doing so they will be rewarded. Everyone needs to help one another no matter how little because it adds value to humanity. May the blessings of Allah fill your lives with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always, “he said.

Lipton is also giving 1,000 widows ‘Reasons to Smile’ in various regions of the country by empowering them with seed funds and care packs to improve their lives.