Like Malala, Leah Sharibu deserves Nobel Prize — Ecwa

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—For demonstrating uncommon strength and courage in the midst of pain, the newly-installed President of Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Rev. Stephen Baba, has said the abducted school girl, Leah Sharibu, deserved a Nobel Prize and called on the international community to act accordingly.

Rev. Baba, who noted that the girl should be honoured in the same manner as Malala Yousefzai, noted that Christians in the North were going through hard times, but charged the Church not to be cowed in the face of opposition and persecution by forces opposed to the gospel.

In his inaugural speech, shortly after his installation and send off of the former ECWA President, Rev. Jeremiah Gado in Jos last weekend, the cleric, who commended the faith of Leah Sharibu who is still being held in captivity by her abductors, also called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to secure her release as well as that of the remai-ning Chibok schoolgirls.

He said: “The original vision of our founding fathers was to reach the interior of Sudan, especially the core North with the saving gospel of Jesus Christ.

“The Church is challenged not to cower in the face of opposition and persecution by the forces opposed to the gospel, but forge ahead because of God’s promise that He will build His Church and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.”

“For the singular reason that she refused to deny her faith, Leah deserves a Nobel Prize for her strength of spirit and courage in the midst of pain. We call on the international community to act on behalf of Leah like they did to Malala Yousefzai.”

Earlier, the immediate past ECWA President, Rev. Jeremiah Gado, who went down memory lane said he did not envisage a life as a Pastor in his early days, but his encounter with robbers and divine rescue changed his perspective of life.

Gado appreciated the Church for the support given to him, which made him succeed with diverse achievements and urged the congregation to render such and more support to the new President.