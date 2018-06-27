Leaky defence gives Spain coach pain

Spain boss Fernando Hierro has raised concerns about his defence as the La Roja heads into the round of 16 matches.

Spain finished tops in group B after securing a last gasp 2-2 draw against Morocco in their last match, after drawing 3-3 with Portugal and get a 1-0 win over Iran.

Hierro is happy to have won the group but, having watched his side concede three against Portugal in their first match, he admitted that their defensive play “is not the way forward”.

“The first conclusion I draw is that, despite all these challenges, we were on top, so I need to look at the silver lining. Obviously, there are things we need to improve and we’re going to be self-critical.

“Five goals in three matches is not the way forward and it’s what I’ve told my players. They’re professionals, they understand the situation.”

Despite his demand for improvement, Hierro refused to pin any individual blame on centre-backs Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos, who looked vulnerable for much of the match.

“I assess the entire team, not individuals,” he said. “I keep those in-house. In a public forum, I talk about how we can improve as a team as a whole.”

Hierro was only placed in charge on the eve of the tournament after Julen Lopetegui was sacked for negotiating a deal to take over at Real Madrid without the full knowledge of the Royal Spanish Football Association.

Spain will now face hosts Russia in Moscow on Sunday for a place in the last eight.