Lawyers hail court order on royal stool

By Charles Kumolu

The League of Patriotic Lawyers has lauded a high court sitting in Auchi for restraining Messrs.Nuru, Lati and Momoh of Momodu ruling house from parading themselves as claimants to Agbede royal stool.

The court, presided over by Justice Omenuwa, also restrained the Edo State government from recognising anybody as the new king.

The court gave its restriction, yesterday, following a motion on notice filed by the lawyer to the Afateyeda ruling house, Mr. Razak Isenalumhe, that tended to validate the order of primogeniture, which is alien to Agbede succession heritage.

A statement by the secretary of the group, Mr. Ogwemoh Momodu, said the substantive matter was adjourned till June 28, 2018 for hearing.