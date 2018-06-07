Lawyers divided over legality of posthumous award to Abiola

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to posthumously confer the highest honour in the country to the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12 1993 Presidential election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola has continued to generate ripples within the judicial circles.

A frontal attack by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Alfa Belgore, who discribed President Buhari’s action as illegal, seemed to have opened the floor for a continuing legal debate.

While some senior legal practitioners that spoke with Vanguard on the issue, backed Belgore’s position, others held contrary views.

Belgore who was CJN from 2006-2007, had reportedly contended that the national honours could not be awarded posthumously, much less the GCFR, which is the highest honour in the land.

It was his argument that under the 1963 National Honours Act, only soldiers or other servicemen could be awarded posthumous medals for their bravery.

However, among those that carpeted Belgore included the newly appointed spokesman for the Buhari campaign organization and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo insisted that nothing in the law expressly barred President Buhari from conferring national award on Nigerians who were deserving of the honour before their demise, saying “nobody should try to throw any spanner on the works” of the President.

He said such award could be given on the basis of “political expediency”.

Among those that supported Belgore included another SAN, Mr. Ahmed Raji, as well as a constitutional lawyer, Mr. Oghenovo Otemu.

Raji, SAN, said: “Justice Alfa Belgore is major pillar and a big voice in the legal circle. He had a cherished legal career which saw him as the topmost judicial officer in this country. We should listen to him. I am too small to differ from him”.

Otemu said: “While I commend the courage of the President to look into what actually happened after Abiola won the June 12 presidential election and it was annulled and no government deemed it wise to do something about it since then. For President Buhari to have even thought about it, I commend him.

“However, that is not to say that he should in his bid to please the people, take steps that are illegal.

“Our laws as at today does not allow for posthumous conferment of national honours. I think the first thing would have been to amend the laws. The fact that the gesture is commedable does not make it legal. For the president to properly confer GCFR on late Chief MKO Abiola, the laws must be properly amended.

“You will recall that the argument came up with regards to the Medical Doctor that died during the Ebola epidemic. Pressure for her to be conferred with a posthumous national honor was defeated by the illegality of such action.

“Secondly, declaring June 12 as democracy day is another aspect. If May 29 is no longer the democracy day, then when will President Buhari hand over, is on June 12?

“I believe the National Assembly will have to visit the issue to make the June 12 date valid. A presidential declaration cannot and does not have any force of law. May 29 is still recognised by our law as the official handover date”.

Nevertheless, maintaining that President Buhari was right in his action, Keyamo said: “I want to respectfully disagree with Justice Alfa Belgore. There is no where in the constitution that it was expressly prohibited that posthumous awards cannot be conferred. No where in the constitution that it was equally expressly stated that the President is denied the right to confer such award posthumously. The law is that what is expressly prohibited is deemed to have been allowed.

“The National Honours Act did not say that it cannot be posthumously awarded or that it is totally prohibited, there is no such provision. The Act actually listed the requirement for conferment and if someone met all the requirements before the person died, the award can be conferred on such person posthumously.

“Posthumous award is given to someone who was deserving of an award but by virtue of certain circumstances could not receive it. In other words the person met the criteria. It presupposes that the person met the requirements but for certain reason either political or so, could not be conferred with the award. There is absolutely nothing wrong at all.

“The other thing is that political expediency goes beyond legality. That is why it is possible that people who have committed crimes against the state, but because of national integration and peace in the country, even when it is clear that they committed an offence or have been convicted by a court of law, the President has the powers to grant pardon or wave aside all the things the person had done in order for there to be peace in the country. We have had instances in the country before where people committed treason and they fled the country and when a new government takes over, those people must have been tried in the past, convicted in absentia or their charges could still be pending.

“There may be no law for instance that gave the President the power to set aside the conviction or charges or to forgive them, but because of political expediency we have seen situations where a new government will just grant general amnesty to such people just for national integration and peace. So the point I am making at the end of the day is that political expediency is not about legality. Its about justice and fairness and not about strict legality.

“Lastly, this whole thing that we are talking about now is such an inconsequential part of this whole thing about our democracy day. I don’t think we should even give vent to any such opinion because we know what we suffered.

“This is the first time everybody, both friends and foes of the President have come to one table and said he deserved some accolades. Even top critics of Buhari have come out to say he has done well, so nobody should try to throw any spanner on the works”.