Lawyer blames lack of structured pupilage to declining standards in legal profession

A lawyer, Mr Collins Aimuan on Monday attributed the poor state of the legal profession in the country to lack of structured pupilage system.

He defined pupilage as “working under another person with the purpose of improving one’s knowledge, understanding and grasp of a skill or profession.’’

Aimuan presented a paper titled, “Pupilage in Contemporary Legal Practice: Farce or Realty, at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA ) , Abuja Branch 2018 Law Week.

” It is usually seen as an avenue for transfer of knowledge from old to young people.

” In Nigeria, there is no structured and organised form of pupillage as could be found in the United Kingdom and other similar jurisdictions.

” The only programme similar to that of pupilage in the Nigerian Legal System is the ‘externship’ programme undergone as part of the one year training to become a qualified legal practitioner at the Nigerian Law School ” he said.

Aimuan identified some benefits of pupilage as opportunity to be exposed to an organised practical experience and field knowledge.

Aimuan stressed that pupillage is necessary for the growth, development and sustenance of the standards of contemporary legal systems.

He noted that the newly proposed Legal Profession Regulation Bill seeks to address issues affecting legal practice in the country.

Aimuan recommended that the leadership of the bar should recall the proposed bill for more in-depth input by experienced and seasoned practitioners.

He also recommended a compulsory minimum monthly earning for pupils, a well regulated and monitored pupilage system and placement of pupils in experienced law firms.

The theme of the law week is ” The Legal Profession as Catalyst For National Development, Integration and Sustainable Democracy. ”