LAWMA truck hit woman, twin children in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Doctors at the Igando General Hospital, Lagos, are battling to save the lives of a mother and her twin children, who were hit by a Lagos State Waste Management Agency, LAWMA, truck in Igando area of the state, yesterday.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the truck with number plates FKJ 267 XW, was driving against traffic, to dispose refuse at a dump site when the tragedy occurred.

The unidentified woman, according to eyewitnesses, was about crossing the road, unaware that the truck was approaching.

Angry residents, who described incident as one too many, shattered the windscreen of the truck. They pointed out that the trucks were always driving against traffic.

However, the driver reportedly fled before the mob arrived.

An eyewitness, Okeho Jumbo, said: “The truck ran over the woman’s legs, while one of her twins was brought out from under the truck.

“They were all rushed to the Igando General Hospital, where doctors are battling to save their lives.”

Policemen at Igando Division, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that no life was lost as earlier reported.