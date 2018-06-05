Land tussle: Local govt, families agree to settle out of court

By Jane Echewodo

The representatives of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area and those of Mafoluku, Oloro, Ogunoloko and Ndazura families have agreed before a Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja, to terms of out of court settlement in a land dispute between the families and the local government.

The matter was filed before Justice Idowu Taiwo by four persons on behalf of themselves and their families seeking an enforcement of their fundamental rights to own immovable property and a constitutional guarantee against arbitrary expropriation of their private property.

The applicants include Mufutau Abayomi, Musibau Aregbe, Rafiu Alade Abayomi and Alhaji Wasiu Iyanda Aregbe.

Idris Bariyo, chairman of the local government is the first respondent followed by Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area while the property in question is the parcel of land at Mafoluku, Oshodi.

The land is measuring approximately 4816.551 square metres delineated on survey plan No. TAR/2782/049/2017/LA dated November 23, 2017. During the hearing, all the applicants were present while Mr. Idris Ariyo represented himself and the local government as respondents.

Counsel to the respondents, Mr. Lere Oyedepo told the court that the matter of the day was report of settlement and for the first respondent (Mr Idris Ariyo) to identify his signature, noting that he is happy to report that the first respondent is in court.

Meanwhile, counsel to the applicants, T. A Molajo SAN, affirmed the matter before the court and that the terms of settlement are subject to confirmation by the respondents and moved that her Lordship, Justice Idowu Taiwo should enter judgement on the matter.

However, both respondents and applicants while on their feet, Justice Idowu Taiwo, inquired if they agreed to the terms of the settlement and that the terms were binding if they did.

Their answer was in the affirmative, after which she entered judgement that parties agreed to terms of settlement entered by parties on the 8th of May 2018 with judgement entered on May 22, 2018.

The terms of settlements are: “Respondents acknowledge the rights and title of applicants to the parcel of land situate and lying and being at Ogunoloko Road by Dosumu Street by Taiwo Close, Mafoluku, Oshodi, measuring an area of approximately 4816.551 square metres more particularly delineated on Survey Plan No. TAR/2782/049/2017/LA dated 23rd November 2017, prepared by Raheem, T.A, Registered Surveyor and on Layout Plan No. SEW/W/661P dated 8th November 1975 prepared by M. A Seweje, Licensed Surveyor.

“Respondents agree and do hereby undertake to respect the rights and title of the applicants on the parcel of land referred to in paragraphs 1 and 3 above and the respondents further undertake not to embark on, commence or continue any act which may interfere in any manner whatsoever with the said rights and title of the applicants to the peaceable enjoyment by the applicants, their agents, servants, attorneys, privies or assigns of the applicants’ rights and title to the land aforesaid.”

The terms of settlement herein shall be in full and final satisfaction of this action. These terms of settlement shall be made the judgement of the court in this suit, ID/6468/FHR/2018″.