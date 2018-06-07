Lalong distributes tractors to farmers in Plateau

It is the best of times for farmers in Plateau State as the governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has commenced the distribution of tractors to farmers and farming groups in the State. This came only few weeks after the governor inaugurated the distribution of fertilizers to farmers at government regulated prices.

While addressing the beneficiaries of the tractors, Lalong who has also revived moribund industries like the Fertilizer Blending Plant in Bokkos, Panyam Fish farm in Mangu, Heartland Bottling Company in Barkin Ladi among others, said the “Tractorization” policy of his administration is a loud statement of his determination to put Plateau State back on the top of the food production ladder of the nation.

He further added that the interventions of his administration especially in the agricultural sector is being celebrated and appreciated beyond the borders of Plateau and pledged his commitment to ensuring that Plateau reclaims its position as a major agrarian state in the nation.

To this end, he declared, “I am confident that as citizens and partners in progress, the efforts of this administration will ensure a robust and sustainable scheme where more farmers will benefit”.

The governor who emphasized the need for the State to diversify its revenue base through other sectors with the agricultural sector leading, promised to continue to support farmers in any area they may be facing challenges, describing them as prime contributors to the State’s survival.

“The ‘Tractorization’ policy of my administration is also to encourage our youths to embrace farming as we continue to explore ways of ensuring that modern methods of farming take root in the state as a way of creating employment and tackling food insufficiency”, he concluded.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Chief Samuel Badung from Barkin Ladi, could not hide his joy as he commended the governor for all his good works in Plateau State as demonstrated by the distribution of the tractors to farmers. He promised that the farmers would not disappoint the governor as they would put the tractors to effective use for the overall benefit of the state.

He further called on all farmers in the State “to continue to support the governor so that they can continue to enjoy the benefits of having a farmer-friendly governor like him in the government house.

The tractors distributed are part of the 400 earmarked for distribution to farmers under PPP arrangement for the State’s “Tractorization” Scheme aimed at boosting food production through mechanized farming as part of the governor’s agricultural revolution in the state.