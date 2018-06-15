Lagos residents jubilate as Police kill gang leader

By Esther Onyegbula

Residents of Cele, Adio, Alasia communities in Ijaniki area of Lagos State are reportedly jubilating over the killing of a gang leader, Dadi a.k.a Arrow Head, by police operatives.

It was gathered that there was a gun battle between the police and the gang members during an initiation ceremony of the gang leading to the death of Arrow Head and the arrest of three others by the police.

A resident, who does not want his name in print, said “sporadic sound of gunshots led policemen to the scene where they arrested three members of the gang fully dressed in their regalia while the other members fled, the lifeless body of Dadi, aka Arrow head, was discovered in the pull of his blood.

“News of the death of the suspected cult leader quickly spread like wide fire in Cele, Adio, Alasia communities with residents celebrating.”

A landlord, Akindayo, said: “This is good news. I can’t contain my joy over this news. The young man, Dadi and his gang have been terrorising these communities for years.

“He has killed several persons. He is behind most of the cult clashes in this area. His cup is full.”

Confirming the report, Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, Chike Oti, said: “Members of the cult group attacked themselves at the initiation ground in the middle of the night.

“Policemen, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Ijanikin, CSP Ubine, found the lifeless body of a member in the pool of blood.

“He was later identified as their leader, Dadi. Three suspects were arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.”