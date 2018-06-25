Lagos demolishes 500 shanties, recovers weapons

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Over 500 shanties and illegal structures were demolished, weekend, within and outside the Oko-Oba Abattoir and Lairage Complex, Agege area of Lagos State by officials of the state’s Joint Special Taskforce.

The illegal structures believed to be occupied by criminals and miscreants were demolished by the state government as part of efforts to ensure adequate upgrading and transformation of the complex for improved operations.

It was gathered that dangerous weapons were recovered from the shanties by the joint task force comprising Lagos Task Force on Environment and Special Offences, staff of Ministry of Environment, Depart-ment of State Services, DSS, Operation MESA, Police, officials of Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, among others.