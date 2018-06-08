Lagos APC wants Banire’s suspension ratified by NWC

…It’s a needless call—Banire

By Dapo Akinrefon

HUNDREDS of members of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, staged a protest at the party’s state secretariat, calling on its National Working Committee to ratify the suspension of the party’s National Legal Adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire, which was carried out in July last year, accusing him of engaging in political rascality.

The party, in a letter to APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, faulted the refusal of the national leadership to ratify Banire’s suspension, alleging that it has emboldened him in his anti-party activities.

A petition by the Legal Adviser of APC in Mushin, Mr. Femi Martins, said such “recalcitrant and political rascality undermines the democratic process and parties at all levels must continue to strive to ensure decorum from its members.

“We, therefore, demand that the national leadership of the party act in furtherance of the suspension at the local level by completing the process to serve as a deterrent to other dissidents alike.”

It’s a needless call—Banire

Contacted, Dr. Banire said: “My attention has just been drawn to the gathering of some jobless, lazy and hired charlatans in Mushin Local Government Area, who are being sponsored to stage the 2018 edition of what could now be described as their annual protest against Banire after their failed maiden edition in 2017.

“Tenure has finished already; it is a needless call. That shows the quality of people who are motor terminus touts put together by a nonentity in government. They do not even know anything going on in the party.”