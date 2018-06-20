Lagos abolishes 50-yr-old promotion tradition

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, abolished the promotion of civil servants based on career progression, saying the move is aimed at ensuring efficient service delivery in the state.

The state’s Head of Service, Mrs Folasade Adesoye, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on this year’s public service week, with the theme Transforming Governance to Realise the Sustainable Development Goals, in Ikeja.

Adesoye said: “To this extent, all government officials now have clearly defined job schedules against which their performance will be assessed. This approach is based on the perception that governance must be open, timely, effective and efficient.”

On the public service week, she said the Public Service Day celebration was introduced in 1994 following the resolution of Conference of African Ministers of Civil Service, which obliges all African countries to set aside June 23as the Public Service Day to recognise the value of service to humanity.