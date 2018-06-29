Lafia residents urge Govts. to sensitise youths on dangers of hard drugs

Lafia – Some residents in Lafia have urged governments at all levels to continue to sensitise youths on the dangers associated with taking hard drugs.



The residents gave the advice in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

They called for early and continuous education on the dangers of hard drugs to young Nigerians starting from the home, the primary school and up to the university level.

This, they added, would discourage them from using hard drugs that would negatively affect their future.

A resident, Mr Clement Agu, said that if youths were sensitized on the dangers of hard drugs very early, they would have a better tendency of staying away from them.

Agu urged the Federal Ministry of Education to incorporate the study of hard drugs into the school curriculum with a view to educating the youth on the dangers of drug abuse in the society.

He said that the ministry should instruct all schools beginning from the primary level to the university level to tutor pupils, students and undergraduates on the subject.

“If we start from somewhere especially if we start early we will make progress. Most of these youngsters are ignorant of some of their actions especially taking of hard drugs.

“So, there is need to enlighten our youths and teach them on the substances and how it can affect their health and future.

“The best time to start teaching them is at the primary school, then we follow it up in secondary schools and during their undergraduate years,” he said.

Miss Tovia Affiku, another resident in Lafia, said that without a coherent logical enlightenment from childhood, little success would be made with regards to protecting minors from the dangers of hard drugs.

According to her, religious worship centres also have a significant role to play in shaping the minds of youths on the dangers of hard drugs through preaching and references in the holy books.

“The government has done a lot but not much has changed. It banned codeine and other hard drugs but these drug barons still sneak them in.

“For me, apart from educating our youths continuously, we should use other platforms like our religious centres.

“ Arresting culprits, banning the drugs wont stop the problem but our clerics can also make an impact.

“If you arrest ten culprits today, 20 will come up tomorrow. If you ban the drugs today, the suppliers will still find a way of smuggling these drugs and making them available to their customers,” she said.

Mr Yusuf Abubakar said that enacting stiffer punishment and reforming the judicial system for quick dispensation of justice would also assist to checkmate drug abuse in the country.

“We must also advocate for harder punishment for those who despite all efforts continue to engage in the business. New laws must be created and our judges must be proactive on this matter,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had banned codeine cough syrup which was being abused by citizens especially the youth. (NAN)