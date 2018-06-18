Adamawa gov’s Chief of Staff dies in S-Arabia

By Umar Yusuf

Yola—Chief of Staff to Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Jimeta is dead. He died in the early hours of yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmed Sajoh, read in part: “Adamawa State Government announces the passing away of the Chief of Staff, Government House, Yola, Alhaji Abdurrahman Jimeta.

“The event occurred in the early hours of Monday, June 18 in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he went for Umrah (the lesser Hajj).”

Consequently, Governor Muhammad Jibrilla has declared three days of mourning in the state, starting from yesterday.