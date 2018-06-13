NLC protests Mimiko’s return to Labour Party

..We have no candidate for Ekiti guber poll, says party chair, Omotosh

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-THE organised labour under the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Labour Party, LP, Wednesday said they will reject attempt by former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko to return to the Labour Party.



Addressing journalists at Labour House, Abuja, the National Chairman of Labour Party, Dr Mike Omotosho explained that given the former governor’s political antecedents, there would be no room to accomodate Mimiko in the party.

He said: “It has come to our knowledge the moves by the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko to return to the Labour Party. Nigerian workers wish to put a disclaimer to this ill-fated adventure.

“The Nigerian Labour Congress is fully aware of plans by Mimiko to destabilise the current gains made by workers to reclaim and reposition the party. It is very obvious that the sole purpose of Mimiko’s re-approach to the Labour Party is to use the workers’ party to launder his sagging political image.”

Omotosho stressed that “Nigerians would recall that Mimiko abandoned the Labour Party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a few days to Labour Party’s October 2015 National Convention.

“Such a treachery and betrayal of a party that gave the former Governor succour in the darkest hour of his political career especially as manifest in his two term victory on the ticket of the party is to say the least, cheap and callous.

“It also revealed paucity of knowledge of the philosophy of the Labour Party as a people’s rooted party and dearth of class consciousness on his part.

“While the leadership of NLC contnues to work to rebuild the Labour Party especially through the instrumentality of our political commission, we urge all workers and indeed genuine lovers of popular democracy to ignore the political theatrics of people like the former Governor of Ondo State.”

On Ekiti State gubernatotial elections, he added that “the party also disowned and condemned recent posturing and proclamations by some politicians in Ekiti State that they are candidates of Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti State.

“The Labour Party has no candidate in the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State. INEC, workers and the Ekiti electorates should not allow themselves to be hoodwinked by the antics of political impostors.

“Furthermore, all political aspirants in the Labour Party are requested to deal only with the screening committee of the party. On no account shoulf anyone engage in any form of financial transaction on issues related with the Labour Party with A.A. Salam and Julius Abure.”