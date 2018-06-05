KWASU produces 30 first class graduates, to honour Mbeki

Malete (Kwara) – The Kwara State University, Malete, says 30 of its graduating students in the sixth convocation would be conferred with first class degrees.

Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said at the pre-convocation press briefing on Tuesday that they are among 1,126 students who have satisfactorily completed their studies.

The vice chancellor, who said the convocation would hold on Saturday, added that the institution was determined to make a difference even as the state government had stopped its monthly subvention.

Giving a breakdown of the graduating students, the vice chancellor stated that 522 students were in the second class upper division, 588 finished in second class lower division while 60 had third class.

Na’Allah also said the university would confer an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science on a former president of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, at a special convocation to be held later.

Also to be honoured are Mr Fola Adeola, the founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), who would be conferred with honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Entrepreneurship, and a traditional poet, Alhaji Jaigbade Alao, who would bag an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Literature.

Justifying the reason for the selection of the three personalities for honours award, Na’Allah explained that Thabo Mbeki was honoured for transforming the then Organisation of Africa Unity (OAU) to Africa Union (AU).

“We all remember the great things this man did.

“He was the president after Nelson Mandela and it was during his time that the OAU transformed to become AU today.

“This university appreciates the contribution that this son of Africa has made in rebranding the continental body,’’ he said.

According to him, Adeola, a Nigerian Accountant, entrepreneurial and politician, would also be honoured for his entrepreneurial spirit and setting up a successful banking outfit.

Na’Allah explained that the third person, Alao, was a Dadakuada artist that was turbaned as the king of the genre of music by the late Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Zulukainani Gambari long ago.

He noted that his poetry work and message were worth more than the value of thesis of people that are awarded professors in Nigeria today.

The vice chancellor also described Alao as one of the best African traditional poets that could compare favourably with the best in the world.

He said that the special convocation would hold on a date to be announced later. (NAN)