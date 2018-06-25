Kola Daisi University gives students subsidy

KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, has announced a special subsidy package spreading across all its Undergraduate degree programmes.

The development, according to the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kolade Luke Ayorinde, was a Management decision, influenced by the vision of the Bashorun of Ibadanland and Founder of the institution, Chief Kola Daisi, to make education not only available to the teeming Nigerian youths, but also ensure its affordability without compromising standards.

Professor Ayorinde stated that the Founder, in furtherance of his educational endowment programmes, had agreed to subsidise all fees and levies payable by each Undergraduate student of the University to the tune of a minimum of Fifty Thousand Naira, stressing that the subsidy “will be solely funded by the University’s Founder, Chief Kola Daisi and we thus owe him a lot of gratitude for his untiring interventions in education and youth empowerment initiatives”.

Reacting to the development, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Professor Adeniyi Osuntogun, on behalf of other members, applauded the magnanimity of Chief Kola Daisi, noting that the gesture was expedient, considering the current economic reality in the country, along with its attendant consequences on educational attainment and quality manpower.

The Vice-Chancellor added that, “The subsidy scheme is scheduled to take effect from the 2018/2019 academic session. It will not only be enjoyed by our fresh students, the largesse will also accommodate the returning students”.

In addition to the subsidy, the Vice-Chancellor further disclosed that the University Management will equally offer 2.5% discount to the first hundred students to complete their registration, while students who pay their fees once, will enjoy an extra 5% discount.