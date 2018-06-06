Kogi civil servant slumps, dies over unpaid March salary

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Tragedy struck again, yesterday, in Kogi State as a staff of the Ministry of Education, Haruna David, slumped and died in the office, when he heard that the earlier promised March salary would nolonger be paid.

David, a Deputy Director in the Quality Control Department of the ministry was in his early 50’s.

He was said to have been rushed to the state hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Those who had interactions with David at work earlier in the day said he was full of life when he heard that the state government will pay their March salary, only for them to later hear that it would no longer be paid.

David, an indigene of Ogugu in Olamoboro Local Government Area of the state, had told colleagues that he was last paid in February.

During a visit by Vanguard to the state Ministry of Education some of the staff were found crying.

Meanwhile, the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Onuh Edoka, said the union has directed two of its members to investigate the cause of the death.