KIMONO: Ace music producer, Lemmy Jackson, Kimono’s angels speak!

On 12:57 amIn Entertainment, News by Urowayino WaramiComments

Since news of his death rent the air Sunday 10, June 2018, more and more  tributes have continued to trail popular Nigerian reggae music icon Ras Kimono.

In a telephone conversation inconsolable ace music producer Lemmy Jackson told of a long standing relationship with theLate reggae star.

Ras Kimono

According to Jackson whose magic fingers made several stars across board “ I feel sad. Really sad that I can’t grant any interviews on Ras Kimono’s passing. He was a friend and one of my most successful musical protégées. We were always  in touch even when he was away from Nigeria. May God grant him rest. But I am still in shock.


