Killings: Set up community policing networks, group advises governors

A group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), on Wednesday, advised governors to set up community policing networks in their various states to assist in protecting lives and property.

Mr Augustine Chukwudum, the NUF President, gave the advice in an interview with the Newsmen in Enugu.

Chukwudum observed that the security agencies might have been overstretched and needed the help of the populace to effectively nip these killings in the bud.

He advocated for concerted efforts by all Nigerians, stressing that security remained everybody’s business and not only the Federal Government’s responsibility.

“This is the time for every Nigerian to rise up and defend their homes by joining governments at all levels in strengthening security in their communities and neighbourhoods.

“It is unpatriotic that a Nigerian will fold arms and allow his or her community and neighbourhood to be destroyed and people maimed mindlessly.’’

The NUF boss, however, extended the group’s condolences to those who lost their loved ones and property in the killings.

“NUF will continue to pray that the Almighty God grants them rest and bring us peace in the country.’’