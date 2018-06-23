Killings: SDP presidential candidate blames leadership failure, insensitivity to plight of Nigerians

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Canada and Mexico and presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, Ambassador Iyorwuese Hagher, has attributed the ongoing crisis and killings in parts of the country to leadership failure and insensitivity to the plight of the less privileged.

He lamented that Nigerians were bearing the brunt and suffering from the mistakes and lack of foresight of those entrusted with the leadership of the country.

Prof. Hagher spoke at the Abagena Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in the outskirt of Makurdi town where he presented relief materials to the inmates in commemoration of his birthday.

He said, “the truth of the matter is that we are where we are today in this country because of the blunder and the insensitivity of those in leadership in this country.

“These mistakes obviously include the neglect of the poor in the rural communities who live a life of neglect without basic social amenities. Our policy makers do not give priority to the interest of the ordinary man who actually own the power those in leadership enjoy.

“It is high time we started treating the ordinary Nigerian as the most important person in this country as the first step to put an end to the crisis in the country because the actual power belongs to him,” Prof. Hagher added.

The presidential hopeful also urged the present leadership in the country to quickly stop the country from sliding into the precolonial era when human life was worth almost nothing and taken with impunity.