Killings: IGP replaces Plateau State Commissioner of Police

Following the recent killings Plateau State the Nigeria Police Force has ordered the removed Undie Adie as the commissioner of police.

Mr Bala Ciroma was driceted to assume duties immediately as commissioner of police

The new police commissioner was announced on Tuesday.

Undie Adie is to report to the force headquarters in Abuja immediately.

Confirming the arrival of the new commissioner of police, the Plateau police spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, said handing over formalities by the two commissioners of police have taken place at the command’s headquarters in Jos.

“Today 26th June, 2018, a new commissioner of police CP Bala Cioma has assumed duty as the commissioner of police, Plateau state command,” he said.

Before his new assignment as commissioner of police in Plateau State, he was deputy commissioner of police, criminal investigation and intelligence department in Abuja.