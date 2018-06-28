Killings: Fayose warns voters to draw lessons from APC states

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Ayodele Fayose yesterday warned voters in the state to draw lessons from killings APC controlled states in the north and stop the spread to Ekiti State by rejecting the party in the forthcoming election.

The governor gave the caution during a meeting with teachers, civil servants, and local government workers, according to a statement issued on his behalf by his chief press secretary, Idowu Adelusi. The five states mentioned were Plateau, Zamfara, Benue, Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

According to him “voting APC in the July 14 election is an invitation to chaos, killing, raping of people’s wives and daughters by the killer herdsmen which the APC harbours.

The governor called on the Ekiti people to reject APC and its candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to avert Ekiti becoming another Benue, Plateau, Zamfara and Kaduna states where the number of widows and orphans are increasing daily.

The governor said since the killings started, the Federal Government had not been able to stop it, and the governors who belong to the APC were being careful not to offend the Presidency.

“We all can see how the herdsmen have continued to kill, maim and rape innocent citizens daily. Even toddlers are not spared. “In Zamfara State, for instance, Governor Abdulaziz Yari, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, recently said he was resigning as the Chief Security Officer of his state. The truth is that the governors know what to do but cannot do it because they don’t want to offend the Presidency.

“In Benue, burial of people killed by the herdsmen has become a daily occurrence. Many communities have been deserted, and people now live in IDP camps, and the governor has resigned to fate because it is an APC state.

“When the killer herdsmen invaded the farm of Chief Olu Falae, setting it ablaze, the governor couldn’t do anything because he did not want to offend the Presidency that helped him to power.

“In Kaduna, another APC state, the killer herdsmen, and bandits are slaughtering the people like fowl and the government can not stop it. This is for you to know that there is no APC controlled state where the herdsmen have not become a terror to the people.”

Fayose asked, “is this kind of situation you want in Ekiti?. Of course, the answer is No. In am very sure people can now see the difference between the PDP government and the APC.

The PDP was in power for 16 years, and the security never became so moribund as it is now under the Buhari administration. The government is now noted for condemning but cannot stop the killings. Only insensitive people will vote APC.

“The APC-controlled Federal Government has succeeded in producing more widows, and orphans in three years of its existence than 58 years of Nigeria’s existence as a nation. Not even during the Nigerian civil war was this figure recorded.”