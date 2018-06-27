Killings: Coalition wants emergency rule declared in Plateau, blames politicians for sectarian clashes

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in Plateau State and other troubled part of the North Central part of the country.

‎In statement by the Convener and Secretary, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi and John Atani respectively,the coalition condemned last weekend’s attack which claimed over 80 lives in some local government areas of Plateau State, stating that the continuous attacks, from all indications, are sponsored and politically motivated.

The coalition said Nigerians can no longer watch lives of her citizens sacrificed on the altar of desperate political ambitions, and therefore urged the Federal Government to suspend all existing political structures in the affected states.

The statement reads:‎ “Let it be noted that we have observed with consternation, the culpabilities of some of these state government and politicians, most especially in the troubled States, like we have witnessed in Benue and Taraba states in arming various ethnic militias for self-serving political reasons. While at the same time trying to undermine and blackmail various military intervention in the affected states.

“We are constrained to demand from the Federal Government a declaration of state of emergency in the frontline states of Plateau, Taraba, Benue, and Zamfara, as we can no longer allow the desperation of the political class in these parts of the country, judging by their utterances to continually claim the lives of the innocent people of our country under the guise of some unimaginable farmers/herders clashes.” the statement said.

The group also demanded that government must immediately bring all the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book no matter how highly placed and connected.

“It is glaring that the various Chief Executives of the affected states can no longer guarantee the protection of lives and properties in their various States and have resorted to blame trading, despite all the security support given by the Federal Government. We also observed that for reasons best known to these politically exposed persons, they have continued to take advantage of these carnages, to advance political agenda, that are mainly aimed at discrediting the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.” the statement said.

The group further urged Nigerians, particularly residents of the crisis ridden region, to embrace the culture of harmonious relationship, mutual respect and peace, in the interest of all.