Killings: Buhari orders military operation for Zamfara, Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi

THE Ministry of Defence on Friday disclosed that following the continued killings of innocent citizens by armed bandits and herdsmen in Zamfara State and Kaduna State, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the establishment of Operation Whirl Stroke 2 to checkmate the situation. The ministry said the presidential directive followed recommendations to that effect by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan Ali.

A statement by the Spokesman for the Defence Minister, Colonel Tukur Gusau, said: “In line with the recommendations of the Minister of Defence Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali, the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of Operation Whirl stroke II to address the security challenges in some parts of Zamfara State and Kaduna State.

“The Operation is to complement Operation Whirl stroke I in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states commanded by Major General MA Yekini which is also similar to Operation Safe Heaven Commanded by Major General Anthony Atolagbe in Jos Plateau State. The three Operations are joint operations under the control of Defence Headquarters. “The Defence Headquarters has also appointed Major General Abubakar Maikobi as the Force Commander Operation Whirl Stroke II with operational headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara State.’’