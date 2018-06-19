Killings: Blame FG, not politicians, Turaki tells DHQ

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—A former Minister of Special Duties and 2019 Presidential hopeful on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Kabiru Turaki, SAN, has reacted to claims by spokesman of Nigerian military, Brigadier-General John Agim, that politicians are the cause of the incessant killings in some parts of the country, saying on the contrary, the crisis is largely fuelled by the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to rise to the challenge.

Turaki, who stated this in a chat with Vanguard, yesterday, said it was unfortunate that military authorities were pointing accusing fingers in the direction of politicians rather than the government of the day.

He argued that not long ago, National Security Adviser, Major-General Mohammed Monguno (retd) drew the attention of the world to the possibility of friction amongst the nation’s security agencies, stressing that their inability to work cooperatively was one of the reasons for the rising wave of killings in the land.

He said: “This government that has failed to galvanize its security agencies to develop synergy by working together as opposed to working at cross purposes cannot blame anybody but itself.

“Recently, the NSA appeared before the Senate and alluded to the fact that the security agencies are indeed fighting themselves instead of working together. And it is a matter of public knowledge that today, the security situation in the country has gotten worse so much so that Nigeria is included among the most unsecured countries in the world.”

The PDP chieftain also argued that “a situation where countries like Libya and Niger Republic are considered more secured than Nigeria is certainly unacceptable for whatever reason.”

“The All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government must brace up and do the needful or give way to a party and a President that has the capacity and political will to save us from the menace that they have plunged us into.”