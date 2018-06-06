Kidnappers abduct INEC official in Akwa Ibom, demand N10m ransom

Mr Mike Igini, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the kidnap of Mr Otobong Ukpong, serving in Ukanafun Local Government Area office of the commission.

Igini told the Newsmen on Wednesday in Uyo that INEC was making efforts to secure his freedom.

“We are aware of the incident and are making efforts for his release. The most important thing now is his safety,” Igini said.

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Macdon Odiko, told NAN that the Police had received a report on the kidnap and was acting on the matter.

Odiko said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, had visited the area, following series of killings and the recent abduction of two female students of Obong University, a private institution in the area.

According to the distressed brother, Mr Mbetobong Ukpong, the victim was kidnapped at Uruk Ata2, on Tuesday while on his way to distribute Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the electorate in line with the REC’s directive.

Ukpong said that the hoodlums blocked the victim at the volatile area of Uruk Ata2, where militants had been laying siege in the recent times.

He said the militants had opened contact with the family, demanding N10 million.

“They used my brother’s phone number to call the family to disclose their ransom but the elders of the family have told them that such demand is outrageous for a largely peasant family to pay,” he said.