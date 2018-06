By Festus Ahon

ASABA-AFTER spending two days in the den of his abductors, the Obi of Ogodo, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Sunday Olisewokwu

has been released.

He was released on Tuesday evening around Asaba and was immediately taken to the hospital for check up and examination.

It was not however clear whether ransom was paid or not. His abductors had threatened to kill him if a ransom of N15 million was not paid by 6pm on Monday.

