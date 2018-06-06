Kidnapped Delta monarch regains freedom

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—The kidnapped Obi of Ogodo, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Sunday Olisewokwu, was released Tuesday after spending two days in the den of his abductors.

It was gathered that he was released near Asaba and was immediately taken to the hospital for check up.

It was not, however, clear whether ransom was paid or not.

His abductors had threatened to kill him if a ransom of N15 million was not paid by 6p.m. on Monday.

Sources close to the king, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Ogodo community has been agog since the news of his release filtered in.

The source said the Obi was undergoing intensive healthcare examination and has been placed on bed rest.

The source added that the monarch sustained some injuries around his neck.