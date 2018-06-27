Kebbi safest state to live in 2017 – NBS



By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA- The Crime Statistics on reported offences released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS reveals that Kebbi state witnessed lowest crime rate in the whole of 2017.

On the other hand, Lagos State topped the lead in the highest percentage share of total cases reported with 50,975 (37.9%) cases recorded.

Abia and Delta State followed closely with 12,408(9.2%) and 7,150(5.3%) cases recorded respectively.

Kogi and Bauchi States trailed Kebbi closely with 282(0.20%) and 386(0.30%) cases recorded respectively.

Meanwhile, the report indicates that a total of 134,663 cases were reported in the year under review.

Meanwhile, the statistics shows that offence against property has the highest number of cases reported with 68,579 of such cases reported.

Offence against persons recorded 53,641 cases reported, while offence against lawful authority recorded the least with 12,443 cases recorded respectively.

Offence against persons are those offences against human beings e.g. murder, manslaughter, infanticide, concealment of birth, rape and other physical abuse, while offence against properties are those

offences against human belonging, properties of any kind e.g. stealing, receiving stolen properties, obtaining property by false pretense, robbery, burglary and house breaking.

Offences against lawful authority are any offence commitment against any establishment of the law e.g. failure to pay your tax (FIRS) amounts to an offence against lawful authority in Nigeria.