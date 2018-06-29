Katsina tribunal dismisses PDP petition over Rep re-run

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—The Election Tribunal sitting in Katsina State has dismissed the petition by the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nazifi Mashi, challenging the emergence of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Mansur Mashi, as member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency for lack of merit.

Delivering the judgment yesterday, tribunal Chairman, Justice Raheem Shiyanbola, dismissed the petition by the PDP candidate that the result was inflated by 616.

According to him, “the petitioner failed to show the inflated imaginary figure, leaving the tribunal to speculate and which the tribunal cannot do. The petition lacks merit and the tribunal dismisses the petition based on the ground that it was not satisfactory.”

Counsel to the PDP Candidate, Uyi Igunma, applauded the tribunal for giving a speedy ruling.