Karshi flood: Residents recover 2 bodies, urge expansion of bridge

Abuja – Two of the victims of Saturday flood in Karshi, Federal capital Territory, have been recovered, the Chief of Karshi, Alhaji Ismaila Mohammed, has said.



Giving update on the incident on Tuesday, Mohammed said the community was disturbed by the incident and called on the FCT Administration to expand the bridge leading to the town to prevent a recurrence.

He said that the traditional council and relevant government agencies would intensify sensitisation of communities living in flood prone areas.

“In the meantime, only two bodies have been recovered from the scene of the incident, but we are still searching for more missing persons.

“While we pray that God prevent a repeat of the incident, we must also put precautionary measures in place, to prevent a recurrence.

”There is an arrangement now to close the road whenever it rains, to avert a repeat of the incident,” the chief said.

Mr Lawrence Onuchukwu, the Vice Chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council, described the incident as unfortunate and said the local council had dispatched its emergency response team to assess the situation for immediate intervention.

He urged residents of the area to avoid flood prone areas, adding that the emergency committee would work with the youth to sensitise various communities on the dangers of living in such areas.

The flood occurred following a heavy downpour that swept away the three victims who were in two vehicles and attempting to cross through the bridge.

A resident, Mr Jonathan Eda said the flood also destroyed three cars and motorcycles and prevented movement over the bridge which was submerged. (NAN)