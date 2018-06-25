Kano varsity reopens July 9th, imposes N13.000 penalty fine

sacks Students Union Government

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

The authority of Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil has imposed a penalty fine on its students over their role during the rampage that led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira last May.

The University students had May 2nd threw the school into chaos in relation to their colleagues that drowned at Wudil River.

In the ensuing mayhem, property were allegedly vandalized by the students hence forcing the authority to shut the school.

Addressing newsmen in Kano, on Monday the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa said the Institution would reopened July 9th, but “each student will pay a penalty of N13.000, and medical screening charges of N4,000 respectively. ”

Professor Musa said the decision to levy the students was reached by the Senate of the University at its 84th meeting after due consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The vice chancellor who announced a staggered resumption timetable, said that all students would be screened by their respective faculties, adding that all cleared students are expected to report to the hostel August 5th in readiness for commencement of lectures.

Professor Musa further sacked the Students Union Government for what he described as under performance, adding that he has the statutory responsibilities as enshrined in the University Law.

He said “the dissolved Students Union Government executives henceforth seized to be representatives of the students in any matter affecting the running of the University “.

The Vice Chancellor further said “for the purpose of smooth and effective of the university, a Student Representative Committee (SRC) will soon be constituted and inaugurated to address matters of interest of all students of the university. “